Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley hasn't worn his Spaceman makeup since 2002, when he left the band after what was supposed to be its farewell tour (it wasn't, obviously), but he has continued making music, releasing the 2009 solo album Anomaly , a generous helping of rowdy hard-rock and pop-metal. Those songs should make for a rousing show on their own, but the guitarist also throws plenty of KISS favorites into his set for good measure.