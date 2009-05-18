Tennessee’s Across Tundras play droning, sprawling rock songs with post-rock’s scope, Americana’s flourishes and metal’s heaviness. Their latest record, Herds of The Fathomless Valleys , is their most assured yet, although it’s also their most informal record yet. They quickly recorded it with intentions of it being an EP before upgrading it to an album, fleshing out their sessions with leftover odds and ends, including covers of Pink Floyd’s “Julia Dream” and Nick Cave’s “Where the Wild Roses Grow.” They share tonight’s bill with a trio of similarly loud and heavy bands, Admiral Browning, Northless and This Specific Dream.