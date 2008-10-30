A recent exhibit at Milwaukee Art Museum titled "Act/React" reveals the weightlessness that art engenders by erasing all memory of itself. Using interactive digital technology that springs to life through motion or touch, each of the pieces included in the exhibit not only illustrates the manner in which we engage with space but actually affects how we occupy it. It’s an engaging, sometimes even overwhelming exhibit, but the museum will help walk attendees through at noon today with an Express Talks program called “30-Minutes of Act/React.”