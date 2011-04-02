As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further south. As much potential as a hip-hop fusion has for introducing new audiences to Shakespeare, James DeVita's unique take on In Acting Shakespeare would likely be far more effective in this respect. DeVita's personalized adaptation of the show originated by Sir Ian McKellan over 20 years ago, In Acting Shakespeare is the story of a blue collar guy from New Jersey who has found tremendous success on one of Wisconsin's most prestigious stages. The play brings a number of Shakespearian excerpts to the stage with an irresistibly conversational tone capable of being exceedingly appealing to just about anyone willing to listen.