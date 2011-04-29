After a decade sharing sex and relationship advice with Dr. Drew on “Loveline,” comedian Adam Carolla left late-night radio for a dream job taking over Howard Stern's morning slot on Los Angeles' KLSX-FM. When the station dropped its talk format and canceled his program three years later, Carolla turned to the Internet, creating a popular podcast that better plays to his strengths as an improviser and amateur philosopher, allowing him ample time for long rants about culture and human nature. Carolla's live performances retain the conversational feel of his podcast, typically featuring a loosely scripted stand-up routine, a slide show about Carolla's modest upbringing, and a round of the audience-suggestion game “What Can't Adam Complain About?”