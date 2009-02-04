The fact that North America creates 100-billion pounds of plastic annually might not be so frightening if more than just 5% of that plastic were being recycled. As it stands right now, though, the continent’s plastic consumption is unsustainable, as the 2008 documentary Addicted to Plastic: The Rise and Demise of a Modern Miracle, which the UWM Union Theatre screens for free tonight, argues. That film examines how the ubiquitous product is filling our landmines, polluting our air and even killing us.