Joshua Schmidt and Jason Loewith's Adding Machine—A Musical is one of the rare American musicals to build rich themes that create meaning beyond the music. Running through June 12, the Skylight Opera Theatre's stylish production is an irresistible force—and one of the Skylight's most dynamic shows in years. Based on a 1923 drama way ahead of its time, the recently penned musical explores the life of a nameless number (literally, Mr. Zero) working for a large corporation. When Mr. Zero gets fired, he kills the man that fired him and eventually winds up in the afterlife. Then he gets sent back. Adding Machine is a sharply defined look at the soulless nature of modern society cast in stylish, sinister humor.