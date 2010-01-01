Admirals vs. Aeros

×
Today’s Admirals game against the Houston Aeros is a particularly kid-friendly one. The costumed animal troupe ZOOperstars will perform, and families are invited to bring their own skates to take to the ice after the game.
Tonight @ The Bradley Center, 6 p.m.
