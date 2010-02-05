×
The first 3,500 people who arrive to the Milwaukee Admirals game against the Houston Aeros tonight receive a free Palermo’s Pizza goalie glove oven mitt. The game will also include a performance from the UW-Madison Badger Band.
Tonight @ The Bradley Center, 7:30
