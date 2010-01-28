Admirals vs. Bulldogs

×
Got a tattoo? Then you can save $4 off your ticket to see the Milwaukee Admirals play the Hamilton Bulldogs tonight as part of the Admirals’ Tattoo Night promotion. After the game, a pair of Admirals players will be signing autographs.
Tonight @ The Bradley Center, 7 p.m.
