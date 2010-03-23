Admirals vs. Stars

×
Longtime Fox 6 morning news anchor Mark Concannon gives his last broadcast tomorrow morning, and to honor the media personality, the Milwaukee Admirals are offering $6 tickets to their game tonight against the Texas Stars.
Tonight @ The Bradley Center, 7 p.m.
