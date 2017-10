The Milwaukee Admirals’ 7 p.m. game against the Texas Stars tonight at the Bradley Center features a couple of odd promotions. Christopher Knight, the actor who played Peter Brady, will be there with his wife Adrianne Curry, the first winner of “America’s Next Top Model,” to sign autographs. Meanwhile, Molly Cool’s Seafood Tavern will be hosting a competition to determine the best legs in Milwaukee, giving away vacations and gift cards to male and female contestants.