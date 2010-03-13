The Admirals w/ Foreigner

Foreigner didn’t let the 2003 departure of singer Lou Gramm rip them from the lucrative nostalgia touring circuit, opting to carry on with replacement singers, the latest of which, Kelly Hansen, sounds uncannily like him. Now down to a lone original member, guitarist Mick Jones, the group followed the lead of their peers and released their 2009 album Can’t Slow Down as a Wal-Mart exclusive, a three-disc package that includes a DVD and a disc of re-recorded greatest hits like “Juke Box Hero” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.” Foreigner performs after the Milwaukee Admirals’ 7:30 p.m. game against the Toronto Marlies tonight.