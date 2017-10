One of the most eccentric, memorable acts of the disco era, The Village People will return to Milwaukee tonight to perform a free concert following the Milwaukee Admirals 7 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Three original members are still touring with the group, including the Native American, the construction worker and the sailor. Ray Simpson, who took over for original lead singer Victor Willis as the police officer in 1980, is still with the band as well.