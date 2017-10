Although he’s never developed much of a name for himself as a solo star, guitarist Adrian Belew, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, has played with some of the most storied musicians of the rock ’n’ era, including David Bowie, Frank Zappa, Nine Inch Nails and the Talking Heads. He spends much of his time playing with King Crimson these days, but he’s also been very prolific in the studio, cranking out four solo albums over the past three years.