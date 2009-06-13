Aerosmith w/ 3 Doors Down

The ravages of time are beginning to take their toll on Aerosmith, with Steven Tyler recently recovering from a bout of pneumonia, and Joe Perry rehabbing his knee after a long-overdue surgery. This week the band added a third member to its injured list: guitarist Brad Whitford, who will be benched during part of the band’s clumsily titled “Guitar Hero: Aerosmith Presents Aerosmith” tour to recover from his own recent surgery. Though various ailments have sidelined their planned new album, Perry recently suggested the band may be considering releasing it exclusively through Wal-Mart, similar to recent deals between the big-box giant and other rockers of a certain age, AC/DC and The Eagles. In the meantime, fans can get their fill of old favorites like “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion” when the band plays their 1975 mission statement Toys in the Attic in its entirety on this tour.