Aerosmith w/ Cheap Trick

Nearly 40 years after the release of their self-titled debut album, rockers Aerosmith still have a wild stage presence and snickering teenager's sense of humor. Across several decades during which many rock groups have taken themselves too seriously, Aerosmith haven't been afraid to gently mock themselves with quirky lyrics, outfits and dance moves. At the same time, the group has recorded a number of lasting love ballads, like 1987's “Angel,” 1993's “Crazy” and 2002's “I Don't Want to Miss a Thing,” a staple of singing competitions like “American Idol,” which Steven Tyler now judges. These hits, combined with their outlandish stage presence and perseverant attitude, have pushed Aerosmith's album sales over 100 million. Though Tyler's “Idol” gig reportedly strained the band, that hasn't stopped them from touring in advance of their upcoming 15th album, <i>Music from Another Dimension!</i>