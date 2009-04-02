In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue has largely been home to new, locally written plays, but the Alchemist goes in a different direction with its new production of the classic 1962 Edward Albee drama, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Alchemist Theatre’s Kirk Thomsen, who also directs the show, stars as Nick, a young professor who, along with his wife, Honey (Liz Shipe), has been invited to the home of an older associate professor named George (Michael Weber) and his wife, Martha (Sharon Nieman-Koebert). A dark evening of aggression, argumentation and emotional abuse ensues.