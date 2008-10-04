As part of the Community Media Project's weekend-long African Beyond film fest in the UWM Union Theatre, African American directors Charles Burnett, Kevin Everson and Iverson White will be screening and speaking about their latest films, but Saturday's panel discussion in the UWM Union, “The Verité Impulse in the Films of Burnett, Everson and White,” is the only time all three filmmakers will appear together. Their 2 p.m. discussion will be preceded by a 1:15 screening of Everson's experimental short documentaries, then followed at 6 p.m. with a screening of Burnett's 2007 historical epic Namibia: The Struggle for Liberation.