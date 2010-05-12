Director Franny Armstrong spent four years making her docudrama The Age of Stupid , an examination of global warming that makes An Inconvenient Truth seem lacking in urgency by comparison. Actor Pete Postlethwaite stars as a man living in the ravaged year 2055, who looks back at archive footage from 2008 with frustration, wondering why the world was so slow to respond to the threat of climate change. Mixing live action and satirical animation, the film makes the case for addressing climate change immediately.