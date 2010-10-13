Agent Orange w/ The Berettas

One of the most popular Southern California skate-punk bands of the ’80s, Agent Orange was one of the first punk acts to draw extensively from the melodies and guitar work of surf rockamong their earliest recordings was a cover of Dick Dale’s “Misirlou.” The band enjoyed a resurgence in the ’90s, when punk bands like The Offspring sang their praises, introducing them to a younger audience, but has slowed down considerably over the last decadethey haven’t released a new studio album since 1996. They have, however, recorded a new Halloween single: “This House Is Haunted,” a fun piece of kitsch that easily could have been cut in the late ’80s.