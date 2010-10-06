Agnostic Front w/ Mother of Mercy, Product of Waste and Burning Sons

One of the longest lasting and most prolific of the bands born of New York’s squalid, early-’80s hardcore scene, Agnostic Front has changed over the decades, becoming early adapters of thrash and taking a stab at old-school, skinhead punk while it was in vogue around the turn of the century (a sound that put them in line with many of their peers on Epitaph Records, which the band was signed to around that time). The group’s most recent works, including their latest album, 2007’s Warriors , have been for the German metal label Nuclear Blast, so it’s only fitting that they’ve been some of the band’s heaviest recordings yet. The group may change with the times, but they’re certainly not ones to mellow with age.