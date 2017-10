On their ReverbNation bio, The Air on Everest state their "intent of becoming one of the prominent acts of the U.S. for years to come." That's a lofty goal, but the Waukesha trio may have the sound for it. Modeled after the emotive pop-punk of Blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World, the group's high-polish emo-pop would make them right at home on the Warped Tour and alternative radio stations. Last March the group released its debut album, <i>Near the End</i>. <P>