Goofy as it may sound, the popularity of the U.S. Air Guitar Championships has led to competitions like the Milwaukee Air Guitar Showdown, now in its third year, popping up all over the country. It’s easy enough to understand the appeal: They let contestants feel like a rock star without actually having to master that pesky “rock” part. Plus, they’re kind of funny to watch. The act may be silly, but the contest isn’t a joke. The organizers have laid out strict rules: Each contestant has 60 seconds to wow. No real instruments or backing players are allowed, though contestants can use an air roadie, provided he or she isn’t on stage for the performance. At this point, it’s only a matter of time until some ESPN channel begins broadcasting these competitions.