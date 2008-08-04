For as great of a band as they are, Steely Dan hasn’t inspired much in the way of tribute and cover bands (which is a particular shame when you consider how many dozens of Genesis cover bands dominate the market). The San Francisco cover band Aja Vu, then, is left to pick up much of the slack, playing tight covers of classic, pre-reunion Steely Dan hits like “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and “Deacon Blues.” Tonight the guys bring their tribute act to the Wisconsin State Fair’s Cousins Subs Amphitheater for a 7 p.m. performance.