Legendary Milwaukee-area jazz singer Al Jarreau returns home tonight for an 8 p.m. concert at Potawatomi Bingo Casino. The show is part of an 11-date holiday tour that begins in New Jersey and ends in Martinique in support of Christmas. Choosing the final track list for the CD proved to be a challenge, given the wealth of holiday songs available. Jarreau relied on backup musicians Chris Walker, Joe Turano and Larry Williams not only for their recommendations, but also their jazzy arrangements of tunes like “Carol of the Bells,” “Gloria in Excelsis” and Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmastime is Here,” from A Charlie Brown Christmas.