Alan Parson's Live Project

Move over T-Pain, Kanye West and even Roger Troutman. Though all of those artists are pioneers in the use of the voice-manipulating vocoder, Alan Parsons was using the studio device before any of them, incorporating it into his 1976 Alan Parsons Project song “The Raven.” Of course, as a dutiful prog-rock band, the Alan Parsons Project used all sorts of cutting-edge (and sometimes not so cutting edge) studio technology during the ’70s. These days Parson, who earned his first studio credit when he was just 18 years old (on The Beatles’ Abbey Road of all records), continues to tour with an altered version of his signature band, now called the Alan Parsons Live Project.