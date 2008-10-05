Alanis Morissette launched her rock career with Jagged Little Pill, one of the best selling debut albums of all time, so it's no surprise that she's had a difficult time topping that introduction. Subsequent albums have been released to ambivalence (and, increasingly, outright disinterest) from critics who are still more interested in learning who “You Oughta Know” was really about than hearing Morissette's thoughts on spirituality. Morissette's latest, however, returns the ever-burdened singer to the subject matter that made her a star: break-ups. Her angriest album in a decade, Flavors of Entanglement was recorded in the wake of her split from fiancé Ryan Reynolds. The album, Morissette said in a recent teleconference with the press in advance of her 8 p.m. concert at the Riverside Theater tonight, “allowed me to hit rock bottom in a way that I'd never done before.”