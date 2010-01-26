Alchemist Open Improv

The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree of professionalism as the “Whose Line” alums at its weekly Tuesday night open improv event, they do promise a good time: It’s a chance for professionals and novices alike to take a chance and practice their improv chops in front of an inviting, open-minded crowd. At the very least, attendees will get enough laughs to justify the $2 cover.