In the late ’90s, the alt-country magazine No Depression named Alejandro Escovedo the artist of the decade, an honor the roots-rocker would surely have been up for again had the print publication lasted until the end of this past decade. After surviving a nearly fatal bout with Hepatitis C at the start of the 2000s, Escovedo went on to record two of his liveliest, most vital records: 2006’s haunting The Boxing Mirror and 2008’s looser, harder-rocking Real Animal . Escovedo’s latest, Street Songs of Love , is his most pop-oriented in years, smoothing out some of the darkness and rough edges that colored the last two discs.