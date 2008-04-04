“I died a little today/ I put up a fight,” Alejandro Escovedo sang on his latest album, 2006’s The Boxing Mirror, bluntly detailing his bout with hepatitis C. The disease almost killed this 50-something Texan songwriter, but it also provided the muse for his best album yet. Backed by moaning cellos and violent violin stabs (the stamp of producer John Cale), Escovedo delivered a muscular set of scorching roots rockers, sincere pop confessions and haunting, noir ballads with the vigor of a man half his age and with twice the immune system. Tonight Escovedo performs an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.