Each year finds the North Carolina melodic metalcore outfit Alesana a little more ready for prime time. Where the group’s mythology-themed 2006 debut, On Frail Wings of Vanity and Wax , was a raw screamo record, 2008’s follow-up, Where Myth Fades to Legend , downplayed the bloodcurdling growls in favor of the sweeter sound of singer/guitarist Shawn Milke, whose clean singing complements the emo-pop songwriting hiding underneath the band’s menacing veneer. The following year the group released its third album, The Emptiness , which finds them moving ever closer to regular radio play. Tonight Alesana shares a bill with A Skylit Drive, Of Mice and Men, The Word Alive and We Came As Romans.