Each year finds the North Carolina melodic metalcore outfit Alesana a little more ready for prime time. Where the group’s mythology-themed 2006 debut, On Frail Wings of Vanity and Wax , was a raw screamo record, 2008’s follow-up, Where Myth Fades to Legend , downplayed the bloodcurdling growls in favor of the sweeter sound of singer/guitarist Shawn Milke, whose clean singing complements the emo-pop songwriting hiding underneath the band’s menacing veneer. Next year the group will release its third album, The Emptiness , which could find them moving ever closer to regular radio play. Tonight Alesana shares a bill with The Bled, Enter Shikari, Asking Alexandria and Broadway.