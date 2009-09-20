Though some fans found it inherently off-putting that metal-leaning grunge rockers Alice in Chains carried on after the 2002 death of Layne Staley, replacing him with soundalike William DuVall, the bulk don’t seem to mind. The reunited Alice in Chains have been a reliable touring draw, and this year they debuted a pair of new singles that have performed remarkably well on rock radio: “Check My Brain” and “A Looking in View.” That exposure bodes well for the group’s upcoming album, Black Gives Way to Blue , their first in 14 years.