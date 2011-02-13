Director Jeremy Welter looks to bring out the darker aspects of Lewis Carroll’s madness-laden stories in Off the Wall’s Alice in Wonderland , which is being marketed as a twisted, Escher-like journey into Wonderland complete with “emo punks, scary club kids and one very creepy cat.” The talented Liz Mistele portrays Alice as an occasionally sweet, sometimes foul-mouthed punkan anchor for the madness of the world she is slipping into. Eric Nelson plays a number of characters, including the White Rabbit, Tweedledum and Tweedledee. Jacqueline Roush, an impressive new talent, plays the Duchess.