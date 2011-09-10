Alison Krauss and Union Station

Few musicians have been more instrumental in re-popularizing bluegrass music than Alison Krauss. Outside of her many solo albums and her six records with the band Union Station, the singer-songwriter has performed on two watershed albums in the roots-music revival: the 2000 soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou? , and Raising Sand , her 2007 collaboration with former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, both of which helped grow the audience for traditional country music. Her latest album with Union Station is this year's heavy-hearted Paper Airplane , her first record with the band since 2004's Lonely Runs Both Ways .