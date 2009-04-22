Alkaline Trio w/ Saves The Day

Punk fans are notoriously fickle about bands selling out, but Alkaline Trio’s ascension from small-time macabre punk band to Killers-sized modern-rock band was so gradual and so natural that many fans might not even have noticed that their favorite group is now appearing on “The Hills.” The group’s latest album, Agony & Irony its title not only a riff on “Ebony and Ivory” but also a reference to a fleeting lyric from Harvey Danger’s “Flagpole Sitta”is the first that seems to acknowledge the band’s rising fortunes, drawing from the slick, arena-filling sounds of ’80s rockers like Pat Benatar.