All-American Rejects w/ Eve 6

Among the poppiest of the '00s emo-pop bands, All-American Rejects enjoyed cross-format radio play with Now That's What I Call Music!-ready hits like “Dirty Little Secret,” “Move Along” and “Gives You Hell.” Four years after the release of their 2008 album, <i>When the World Comes Down</i>, though, Top 40 radio is less interested than ever in guitar-pop bands, so the group switched up their sound on their fourth and latest album, <i>Kids in the Street</I>, dialing back their punky guitars in favor of sugary synths. Though it's a typically catchy affair, it's done little to return the band to pop radio's good graces.