The All-American Rejects seem to build momentum after releasing each single. The quartet’s first, “Swing, Swing,” propelled the group into emo-pop stardom in 2003 and “Dirty Little Secret” further cemented them power-pop group with a knack for singles in 2006. Their latest and most popular to date, “Gives You Hell,” from 2008’s When the World Comes Down, breaks from the previous single’s uptempo melodies for slower progressions and vocal harmonies, while playing up the fist-pumping, arena-rock theatrics. Openers Shiny Toy Guns, a stylish synth-pop band signed on the strength of their Myspace following, similarly one-upped themselves with their catchy 2006 hit “Le Disko” with last year’s “Ricochet!”