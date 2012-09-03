Like the great medieval pageant wagons that carried elaborately staged biblical stories through the streets of early cities, the All-City People's Parade brings lovingly crafted theatrical visions of communal and planetary salvation and damnation, devised by many hundreds of Milwaukeeans. The joyful parade of giant puppets, imaginative floats, creatively costumed musicians and dancers and citizen participants will provide the final flourish to the Labor Day Parade, traveling from Downtown's Boston Store to the Summerfest grounds for a finale at Laborfest. This year's production is titled "Finding Your Voice." The public is welcome to join, says Milwaukee Public Theatre director Barbara Leigh. "We'll be lining up in Zeidler Park at 10 a.m.," she says. "We need lots of people!"