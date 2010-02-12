Allen Toussaint w/ BeauSoleil Avec Michael Doucet

Since the early 1960s, musician and songwriter Allen Toussaint has led a successful solo career peppered with numerous collaborations with such luminaries as The Band, Dr. John and Solomon Burke, but he’s still better-known through other artists’ covers of his songs, most notably ‘Working in the Coalmine.” Tonight at 8 p.m. he headlines a bill at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino that will likely showcase Mardi Gras-themed selections, and possibly songs from The River in Reverse , the 2006 collaboration with Elvis Costello that Toussaint filled with moving odes to his native city and fellow citizens of post-Katrina New Orleans.