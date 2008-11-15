The appeal of modern, feminist-approved burlesque troupesaside, of course, from the breastsis that they simultaneously feed audiences’ appetites for something lurid and risqu%uFFFD but also old-fashioned and, in it’s own way, almost innocent. These coquettish dancers, with their lighthearted comedy routines, may show some skin, but they otherwise eschew the vulgarity inherent in so many contemporary displays of sexualitythat’s why Milwaukee is increasingly seeing performances by troupes like the Alleycat Review, a local, adorable neo-burlesque troop that performs tonight as at 10 p.m. at the Stonefly Brewery.