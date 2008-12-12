The appeal of modern, feminist-approved burlesque troupesaside, of course, from the breastsis that they simultaneously feed audiences' appetites for something lurid and risqué but also old-fashioned and, in it's own way, almost innocent. These coquettish dancers, with their lighthearted comedy routines, may show some skin, but they otherwise eschew the vulgarity inherent in so many contemporary displays of sexualitythat's why Milwaukee is increasingly seeing performances by troupes like the Alleycat Review, a local, adorable neo-burlesque troop. Tonight at 10 p.m. the group puts on another sexy show at the Stonefly Brewery.