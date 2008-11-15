Seasoned country-rockers Southbound created an unlikely Milwaukee tradition a couple of years ago when they hosted their first all-Allman Brothers tribute show at Shank Hall. The group, which takes their name from an Allman Brothers tune, had long slipped the occasional Allman song into its sets, but these themed shows proved particularly popular. Their third-annual tribute show tonight at Shank Hall at 8 p.m. will cover the first two Allman albums, including 1970’s Idlewild South, as well as an assortment of favorites and rarities. Boney Fingers opens, fittingly, with an all-Grateful Dead set.