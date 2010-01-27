Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine , a love letter to winter romance that consists of eight tightly constructed scenes set in different locales around a small, remote town. This romantic comedy features Rep resident actors Gerard Neugent and Deborah Staples, along with guest actors Elizabeth Ledo and Steve Haggard. Gordon draws stellar performances from each actor and complements Cariani’s efficient and heartfelt dialogue with effective comedic timing.