Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles with the company, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and now she’s directing the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s Almost, Maine , a love letter to winter romance. This romantic comedy features Rep resident actors Gerard Neugent and Deborah Staples, along with guest actors Elizabeth Ledo and Steve Haggard. Ledo has worked extensively with the Rep in the past. Haggard is a young, Chicago-based actor who worked with the American Players Theatre over the summer.