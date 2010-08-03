Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive keyboard work to produce songs that fall outside of traditional genre boundaries. Their eclectic interplay and sharp lyricsevidenced by last year’s self-titled EPhas received steady play on stations in Berkeley (KALX), and Santa Barbara (KCSB), and a video for “The Fall” was the subject of an animated video adventure released earlier this year. The group is touring behind their latest record, Modern Powers .