The touring musical Altar Boyz introduces five wholesome young Christian men from Ohio who form a religious boy band. Well, most of them are Christian, at least; as a Jew, Abraham is the odd man out. The musical may sound like an extended “Saturday Night Live” skit, but it’s actually attracted some fairly strong reviews Off-Broadway. Though the format has the look and feel of a cabaret-style musical, it’s fitting that it appears at a venue like the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall, as the plot is about a fictitious, marginal pop act that would come to town and probably end up playing a smaller stage of a big name venue like the Marcus Center.