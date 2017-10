Are you not a fan of Scott Stapp? Neither were his bandmates, apparently. When the “don’t call us Christian”-rock band Creed split up, the rest of the band distanced themselves from Stapp as drastically as possible, forming a new band with a harder edge but an otherwise similar aesthetic. That band, Alter Bridge, which released its second album, Blackbird last year, plays an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight.