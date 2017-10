The Food Network's go-to expert on the science of food, Alton Brown hosted the network's whimsical show “Good Eats” for over a decade, using costumes and props (as well as a bevy of homemade devices) to teach audiences about the chemistry of food. He's written a trio of books documenting his time on the show and compiling some of its most useful recipes, the latest of which, Good Eats 3: The Later Years , he'll discuss tonight. All tickets include an autographed copy of the book.